Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla's Axiom-4 Return to Earth: A Splashdown Success
Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla and three others returned to Earth in the Dragon 'Grace' spacecraft after an 18-day mission at the International Space Station. Splashing down off San Diego, they will undergo medical checks and rehabilitation. The mission marked a successful completion for the commercial Axiom-4 venture.
Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla and his colleagues from the commercial Axiom-4 mission successfully returned to Earth after an 18-day stay aboard the International Space Station. Their fiery return culminated in a splashdown of the Dragon 'Grace' spacecraft near San Diego, California, completing a 22.5-hour journey.
The mission team, which included commander Peggy Whitson and mission specialists Slawosz Uznanski-Wisniewski of Poland and Tibor Kapu of Hungary, undocked from the space station at 4:45 pm IST on Monday. SpaceX later confirmed their safe splashdown via a post on social media.
Following the landing, SpaceX speed boats transported the spacecraft to the recovery ship Shannon. The crew will undergo medical evaluations on board before being transported by helicopter ashore, where they will begin a seven-day rehabilitation process to readjust to Earth's gravity.
(With inputs from agencies.)
