India's Space Hero Returns: Shubhanshu Shukla Inspires a Nation
India celebrates the homecoming of astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla after his 18-day mission at the International Space Station. The mission is a milestone for India's space exploration, inspiring aspirations in the country's future space endeavors. Leaders laud his achievement as a boost for India's Gaganyaan program.
India on Tuesday celebrated the triumphant return of astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla, who completed an 18-day mission at the International Space Station. Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised Shukla, calling him an inspiration for a billion dreams.
Significant government dignitaries, including President Droupadi Murmu and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, honored Shukla's pioneering achievement, marking it as a historic milestone.
As the first Indian to visit the ISS, Shukla's mission, under Axiom Mission 4, boosts India's aspirations for the Gaganyaan program and the future of its space endeavors.
