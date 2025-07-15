India's Space Hero Returns: Shubhanshu Shukla Inspires a Nation

India on Tuesday celebrated the triumphant return of astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla, who completed an 18-day mission at the International Space Station. Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised Shukla, calling him an inspiration for a billion dreams.

Significant government dignitaries, including President Droupadi Murmu and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, honored Shukla's pioneering achievement, marking it as a historic milestone.

As the first Indian to visit the ISS, Shukla's mission, under Axiom Mission 4, boosts India's aspirations for the Gaganyaan program and the future of its space endeavors.

(With inputs from agencies.)