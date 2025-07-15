Left Menu

India's Space Hero Returns: Shubhanshu Shukla Inspires a Nation

India celebrates the homecoming of astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla after his 18-day mission at the International Space Station. The mission is a milestone for India's space exploration, inspiring aspirations in the country's future space endeavors. Leaders laud his achievement as a boost for India's Gaganyaan program.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-07-2025 20:05 IST | Created: 15-07-2025 20:05 IST
India on Tuesday celebrated the triumphant return of astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla, who completed an 18-day mission at the International Space Station. Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised Shukla, calling him an inspiration for a billion dreams.

Significant government dignitaries, including President Droupadi Murmu and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, honored Shukla's pioneering achievement, marking it as a historic milestone.

As the first Indian to visit the ISS, Shukla's mission, under Axiom Mission 4, boosts India's aspirations for the Gaganyaan program and the future of its space endeavors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

