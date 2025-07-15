India Celebrates Heroic Space Return of Axiom-4 Astronaut

In a moment of national pride, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar celebrated the successful mission of Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla and the Axiom-4 team as they returned to Earth. The mission embarked on a 20-day journey, with 18 days stationed at the International Space Station.

The Dragon spacecraft, Grace, completed its mission with the splashdown off San Diego's coast, affirming India's significant accomplishment in space exploration. Siddaramaiah congratulated Shukla on social media platform 'X', expressing pride in this achievement.

Deputy CM Shivakumar echoed similar sentiments, extending his appreciation for the courage and inspiration the mission has instilled in the nation's youth and science community. The event marks an inspiring chapter in India's space ambitions.

(With inputs from agencies.)