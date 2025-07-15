India Celebrates Heroic Space Return of Axiom-4 Astronaut
Karnataka leaders congratulated Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla and the Axiom-4 team for safely returning to Earth after their space mission. The event, hailed as a milestone in India's space research, involved an 18-day stay at the ISS, concluding with a landing off the San Diego coast.
- Country:
- India
In a moment of national pride, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar celebrated the successful mission of Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla and the Axiom-4 team as they returned to Earth. The mission embarked on a 20-day journey, with 18 days stationed at the International Space Station.
The Dragon spacecraft, Grace, completed its mission with the splashdown off San Diego's coast, affirming India's significant accomplishment in space exploration. Siddaramaiah congratulated Shukla on social media platform 'X', expressing pride in this achievement.
Deputy CM Shivakumar echoed similar sentiments, extending his appreciation for the courage and inspiration the mission has instilled in the nation's youth and science community. The event marks an inspiring chapter in India's space ambitions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Russian Pacific Fleet Executes Simulated Missile Strikes in Sea of Japan
Himachal Pradesh Faces Deluge: IMD Issues Red Alert for Severe Flooding
BJP's Fact-Finding Mission Amidst Kolkata Law College Scandal
Escaping Death: The New Reality for Iran's Imprisoned Dissidents
India's Green Push: Legally Binding Emission Targets for Industries