Summer of Ozone: India's Cities Battle Rising Air Pollution

India's mega cities, such as Kolkata, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and Chennai, are grappling with high levels of ground-level ozone pollution this summer, according to new findings by the Centre for Science and Environment (CSE). The organization emphasized that if not curtailed, this pollution could grow into a significant public health concern.

The research uncovered that ozone, unlike primary pollutants, is a secondary pollutant forming through intricate chemical reactions involving nitrogen oxides (NOx), volatile organic compounds (VOCs), and carbon monoxide (CO). These emissions, sourced from vehicles, power plants, and other combustion processes, react in the presence of sunlight to create ozone at Earth's surface.

Anumita Roychowdhury, CSE's Executive Director, expressed concern over escalating ozone levels, particularly in north Indian cities in summers, due to intense heat. Highlighting a gap in adequate monitoring and mitigation strategy, experts call for expanded policy focus and better data analysis to manage the crisis effectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)