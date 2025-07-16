Summer of Ozone: India's Cities Battle Rising Air Pollution
Mega cities in India, including Kolkata, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and Chennai, faced high ground-level ozone pollution this summer, as highlighted by the Centre for Science and Environment. The formation of this reactive gas, mainly from industrial and vehicular emissions, poses a significant public health risk if not addressed.
- Country:
- India
India's mega cities, such as Kolkata, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and Chennai, are grappling with high levels of ground-level ozone pollution this summer, according to new findings by the Centre for Science and Environment (CSE). The organization emphasized that if not curtailed, this pollution could grow into a significant public health concern.
The research uncovered that ozone, unlike primary pollutants, is a secondary pollutant forming through intricate chemical reactions involving nitrogen oxides (NOx), volatile organic compounds (VOCs), and carbon monoxide (CO). These emissions, sourced from vehicles, power plants, and other combustion processes, react in the presence of sunlight to create ozone at Earth's surface.
Anumita Roychowdhury, CSE's Executive Director, expressed concern over escalating ozone levels, particularly in north Indian cities in summers, due to intense heat. Highlighting a gap in adequate monitoring and mitigation strategy, experts call for expanded policy focus and better data analysis to manage the crisis effectively.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
How agritourism is emerging as public health strategy in sustainable development
Burundi Eliminates Trachoma, Marks Major Milestone in Public Health Fight
President Murmu Lauds AIIMS Bhubaneswar's Role in Public Health at Convocation
India's Sulphur Dioxide Emission Standards Under Fire: A Risk to Public Health
India's Salt Reduction Revolution: Community Initiative Targets Public Health Crisis