91Springboard Makes a Grand Entry into Chennai's Co-working Market

Co-working provider 91Springboard has leased a building in Chennai, expanding its network to nine Indian cities. The new hub in Guindy offers ready-to-use and customized workspaces. Chennai's market growth is spurred by the IT and BFSI sectors. CEO Anshu Sarin emphasizes flexible, client-focused solutions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 16-07-2025 17:30 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 17:30 IST
91Springboard, a leading co-working space provider, has announced its entry into the Chennai market by leasing an entire building in a prominent commercial hub. The company chose Guindy for its newest hub, which will feature a mix of ready-to-use private suites and fully customizable workspaces.

With this launch, Chennai becomes the ninth city in 91Springboard's network, adding to its presence in cities like Bengaluru and Mumbai. The Chennai hub, covering 28,000 square feet, is part of the company's broader strategy to offer 30,000 desks across India in over 1.5 million square feet of space.

The company's CEO, Anshu Sarin, expressed excitement about entering Chennai, citing the city's growing status in the commercial real estate market driven by IT and BFSI sectors. 91Springboard aims to provide agile and innovative workspaces suited for today's dynamic teams, focusing on frictionless, office-as-a-service solutions tailored to client needs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

