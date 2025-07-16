Rajasthan Braces for Heavy Downpour: Weather Update

Rajasthan witnessed light to moderate rainfall on Wednesday, with Chittorgarh reporting the highest at 21 mm. The MeT Department has identified a significant low-pressure system over southwestern Bihar, which is expected to progress northeast within two days.

This atmospheric condition indicates potential heavy rains in eastern Rajasthan starting July 17, particularly affecting the Kota and Bharatpur divisions. Forecasts predict escalating rain levels to heavy and very heavy on July 18 across these regions.

Meanwhile, Ajmer, Udaipur, and Jaipur divisions should prepare for moderate to heavy rains, and Bikaner division faces light to moderate precipitation over the next few days. Jodhpur division will likely see isolated light rains.

