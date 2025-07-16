Left Menu

Rajasthan Braces for Heavy Downpour: Weather Update

Rajasthan experienced light to moderate rain in various regions, with Chittorgarh recording the highest at 21 mm. A low-pressure system is moving northeast, and heavy rain is forecast for parts of eastern Rajasthan and the Kota and Bharatpur divisions. Expect continued rain in other divisions in the coming days.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 16-07-2025 22:12 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 22:12 IST
Rajasthan Braces for Heavy Downpour: Weather Update
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Rajasthan witnessed light to moderate rainfall on Wednesday, with Chittorgarh reporting the highest at 21 mm. The MeT Department has identified a significant low-pressure system over southwestern Bihar, which is expected to progress northeast within two days.

This atmospheric condition indicates potential heavy rains in eastern Rajasthan starting July 17, particularly affecting the Kota and Bharatpur divisions. Forecasts predict escalating rain levels to heavy and very heavy on July 18 across these regions.

Meanwhile, Ajmer, Udaipur, and Jaipur divisions should prepare for moderate to heavy rains, and Bikaner division faces light to moderate precipitation over the next few days. Jodhpur division will likely see isolated light rains.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Crowd assaults home guard, vandalize police station in UP's Kanpur; 5 held

Crowd assaults home guard, vandalize police station in UP's Kanpur; 5 held

 India
2
France's Economic Overhaul: Bayrou's Bold Budget Move

France's Economic Overhaul: Bayrou's Bold Budget Move

 France
3
Maharashtra Tightens Grip on Drug Offenders: MCOCA Amendment Unleashed

Maharashtra Tightens Grip on Drug Offenders: MCOCA Amendment Unleashed

 India
4
Dubai's Bharat Mart: Gateway to Global Trade for Indian MSMEs

Dubai's Bharat Mart: Gateway to Global Trade for Indian MSMEs

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advanced Geospatial Artificial Intelligence reveals infrastructure exposure to hidden flood risks

AI accurately diagnoses Type 2 diabetes using biomarkers

AI integration enhances energy use efficiency in resource-heavy cities

Bioremediation strategy targets high-toxicity wastewater using engineered microbes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025