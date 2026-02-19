Islanders Triumph as Pritam Kotal's Own Goal Seals Victory

Mumbai City FC kicked off their Indian Super League campaign with a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Chennaiyin FC at the Mumbai Football Arena on Thursday. The decisive moment came in the 48th minute when Pritam Kotal scored an unfortunate own goal, gifting the Islanders the lead.

Throughout the match, neither team managed to dominate the midfield, making it difficult for the attackers to break through. Mumbai City's Jorge Pereyra Díaz forced Chennaiyin's goalkeeper, Mohammad Nawaz, to make a fine save, and later, Brandon Fernandes orchestrated a chance for Jorge Ortiz that also failed to convert.

Chennaiyin's strategy of deploying long balls to strikers Irfan Yadwad and new recruit Iñigo Martín was stymied by Mumbai's vigilant defense. Despite earning numerous corners, Chennaiyin couldn't capitalize, with Mumbai holding their lead until the end to secure a vital three points.

(With inputs from agencies.)