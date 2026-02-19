Left Menu

Islanders Triumph as Pritam Kotal's Own Goal Seals Victory

Mumbai City FC emerged victorious against Chennaiyin FC in their Indian Super League opener with a 1-0 scoreline, thanks to an own goal by Pritam Kotal. Despite several attempts and maintaining possession, Chennaiyin couldn't break Mumbai's defense, allowing the hosts to secure three points at the Mumbai Football Arena.

Mumbai City FC kicked off their Indian Super League campaign with a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Chennaiyin FC at the Mumbai Football Arena on Thursday. The decisive moment came in the 48th minute when Pritam Kotal scored an unfortunate own goal, gifting the Islanders the lead.

Throughout the match, neither team managed to dominate the midfield, making it difficult for the attackers to break through. Mumbai City's Jorge Pereyra Díaz forced Chennaiyin's goalkeeper, Mohammad Nawaz, to make a fine save, and later, Brandon Fernandes orchestrated a chance for Jorge Ortiz that also failed to convert.

Chennaiyin's strategy of deploying long balls to strikers Irfan Yadwad and new recruit Iñigo Martín was stymied by Mumbai's vigilant defense. Despite earning numerous corners, Chennaiyin couldn't capitalize, with Mumbai holding their lead until the end to secure a vital three points.

