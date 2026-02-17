Batting Coach Kotak Defends India's Spinning Strategy and Backs Players Despite Criticism

India's batting coach Sitanshu Kotak has firmly dismissed any notion of a weakness within the batting line-up against spin bowlers during the ongoing T20 World Cup. Kotak reaffirmed the effectiveness of the team's execution of game plans, especially evident in the group A match against arch-rivals Pakistan.

In a pre-match press conference ahead of India's final group match against the Netherlands, Kotak highlighted the score of 175 in the India-Pakistan match, marking it as the highest total ever recorded against Pakistan in T20 World Cup history. Kotak also voiced support for Tilak Varma, who has faced criticism but according to Kotak, fulfilled the team's expectations during the Pakistan game.

Despite Varma's cautious innings of 25 runs from 24 balls, featuring two fours and a six, India emerged victorious with a 61-run win over Pakistan. This victory accounts for India's eighth win against Pakistan in T20 World Cup history. Kotak underscored the importance of strategy over individual performance, reiterating, "We executed what we had planned, and each player has a specific role." Tilak's performance aligned with the team's focus on building partnerships rather than boundary-hitting.

Emphasizing teamwork, the coach remarked that predicting boundaries in every ball is unrealistic, and the side concentrated on effective partnerships. India's batsmen followed predetermined plans, which reflected during the match against Pakistan. Kotak stated, "We were more focused on those partnerships. It was brilliant," defending the approach against critiques.

India, as defending champions, is set to face the Netherlands on February 18 at the Narendra Modi Stadium. With three consecutive wins, the Suryakumar Yadav-led squad advances to the Super Eight stage of the tournament.

India squad for T20 World Cup: Ishan Kishan (wicketkeeper), Sanju Samson, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (captain), Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Varun Chakaravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Abhishek Sharma, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Washington Sundar.