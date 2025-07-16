Grand Vision: Nagpur Vidhan Bhavan's Majestic Expansion Unveiled
The Nagpur Vidhan Bhavan is set for a grand expansion with a new administrative complex. The seven-storey complex will integrate key legislative and administrative offices while preserving historical architecture. The project emphasizes sustainable 'green building' concepts and will be connected by an underground tunnel.
The Nagpur Vidhan Bhavan is poised for a transformative expansion that promises to meld grandeur with functionality, according to a blueprint unveiled on Wednesday. Maharashtra assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar emphasized the expansion's magnificent vision during the presentation.
Renowned architect Hafeez Contractor showcased the plan, detailing a seven-storey complex on the current Vidhan Bhavan premises, ensuring the preservation of the existing structure's historical architectural style. This new structure will house essential halls and offices for senior political leadership.
The 14-storey ministerial offices will dominate the adjoining space, making use of the land allocated from the Government Printing Press. Maharashtra Infrastructure Development Corporation is tasked with executing this project, highlighting a commitment to sustainable development with the implementation of 'green building' principles, underscored by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.
