BCT and Weaver Earn 2025 ISG Paragon Award for Sustainability Excellence

Bahwan CyberTek (BCT) and Weaver have been recognized with the 2025 ISG Paragon Award for Sustainability in North America, acknowledging their collaborative projects that achieved significant environmental and social impacts.

The partnership effectively combined BCT's AI-driven digital platforms with Weaver's advisory expertise, facilitating data consolidation and governance enhancement. This alliance resulted in improved operational efficiency and transparency, setting a standard for sustainable business practices.

The award celebrates enterprise-provider collaborations utilizing digital technologies to achieve exceptional business outcomes, with a particular focus on sustainable strategies delivering quantifiable benefits to clients and communities.

