Torrential Rains in South Korea Trigger Evacuations and Landslide Warnings

In a devastating turn of events, torrential rains have swept across parts of South Korea, resulting in one fatality and the evacuation of more than 100 residents. The extreme weather has caused widespread concern across the country, with the Ministry of the Interior and Safety providing updates on the situation.

Particularly hard-hit was the South Chungcheong region, located to the south of Seoul, which has recorded over 400 millimeters of rainfall since Wednesday. The relentless downpour has prompted authorities to issue the highest level of landslide alerts for several areas, urging citizens to remain cautious.

Amid the unfolding crisis, two people trapped in a landslide in the affected region have been successfully rescued, according to reports from Yonhap News Agency. The situation underscores the urgent need for safety measures as South Korea contends with the continuing heavy rains.