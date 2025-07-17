Record-Breaking Heat Wave Strains China's Power Grid

Days of intense heat in China have led to an unprecedented demand for electricity, with consumption soaring above 1.5 billion kilowatts, according to energy officials. The heatwave impacts several regions, from Chongqing and Chengdu to Guangzhou, and poses significant challenges for authorities dealing with climate change effects.

A sustained subtropical high-pressure system caused record temperatures at several weather stations, state media reported Thursday. Despite the strain on the power grid, noted by Chim Lee of the Economist Intelligence Unit, solar and hydropower have helped meet increased demands, though the risk of power rationing remains.

As the heat continues disrupting agriculture, manufacturing, and healthcare, forecasters predict potential relief. A tropical depression near the Philippines might develop and approach southern China, offering a chance for cooler weather, though predictions remain uncertain.