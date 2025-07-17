Left Menu

CERN Unveils Landmark Discovery: Matter-Antimatter Imbalance in Baryons

Physicists at CERN have observed a matter-antimatter imbalance in baryons, offering new insights into why matter prevails in the universe. This discovery, published in Nature by the LHCb Collaboration, could pave the way for physics beyond the Standard Model, challenging existing particle physics theories.

Updated: 17-07-2025 15:57 IST

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Physicists at CERN have achieved a groundbreaking discovery, observing an imbalance between matter and antimatter in subatomic particles called baryons. This pivotal finding offers crucial insights into why matter dominates the universe.

Antiparticles mirror the mass but possess the opposite charge of particles. Conventional particle physics models suggest equal amounts of matter and antimatter were formed post-Big Bang, yet matter prevails. Unraveling the dominance of matter over antimatter remains a fundamental quest in physics.

The research, featured in Nature, showcases the Large Hadron Collider beauty (LHCb) Collaboration's first observation of charge-parity (CP) violation in baryons. This pivotal discovery suggests baryons and antibaryons behave differently, opening avenues for further experimental and theoretical explorations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

