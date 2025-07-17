Left Menu

Heroic Act Averts Disaster at Churchgate Station

A fire broke out at a food stall in Mumbai's Churchgate Station, potentially due to a short circuit, on Thursday morning. The blaze was controlled without injuries due to quick action by Railway staffer MS Joshi. This incident is the second in the station's premises in under two months.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 17-07-2025 16:10 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 16:10 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A food stall at Mumbai's bustling Churchgate suburban station caught fire on Thursday morning, marking the second such incident in the past two months, according to officials.

The fire, which likely began due to an electrical short circuit, started around 8.10 am. Thanks to the quick intervention of Railway staffer MS Joshi, who used a fire extinguisher, the blaze was swiftly controlled, preventing any injuries or larger damages, as stated by Western Railway officials and employee union leaders.

Churchgate station, one of the busiest on the Western Railway's suburban network, experienced a similar incident on June 5 when a stall selling bakery goods was torched during rush hours. The station's concourse and lobby host several food stalls.

(With inputs from agencies.)

