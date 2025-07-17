Heroic Act Averts Disaster at Churchgate Station

A food stall at Mumbai's bustling Churchgate suburban station caught fire on Thursday morning, marking the second such incident in the past two months, according to officials.

The fire, which likely began due to an electrical short circuit, started around 8.10 am. Thanks to the quick intervention of Railway staffer MS Joshi, who used a fire extinguisher, the blaze was swiftly controlled, preventing any injuries or larger damages, as stated by Western Railway officials and employee union leaders.

Churchgate station, one of the busiest on the Western Railway's suburban network, experienced a similar incident on June 5 when a stall selling bakery goods was torched during rush hours. The station's concourse and lobby host several food stalls.

(With inputs from agencies.)