Delhi Empowers Women with Free Bus Travel: Saheli Smart Card Launched

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced free bus travel cards for women, introducing the Saheli Smart Card. This personalized pass provides free rides on DTC and Cluster buses for women and transgender residents. Alongside, a new fully automated vehicle testing station is being developed to enhance road safety and transparency.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-07-2025 23:00 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 23:00 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a bold move to empower women through enhanced mobility, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced the upcoming launch of the Saheli Smart Card. This initiative offers free bus travel for women and transgender individuals using DTC and Cluster buses across the city.

The personalized pass aims to grant women and transgender residents aged 12 and above freedom to move across Delhi without financial constraints, as part of a push for greater inclusivity and safety.

Adding to these technological upgrades, the foundation stone for a fully automated vehicle testing station was laid, bolstering the city's transport infrastructure while furthering transparency and safety for all road users.

(With inputs from agencies.)

