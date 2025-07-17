Delhi Empowers Women with Free Bus Travel: Saheli Smart Card Launched

In a bold move to empower women through enhanced mobility, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced the upcoming launch of the Saheli Smart Card. This initiative offers free bus travel for women and transgender individuals using DTC and Cluster buses across the city.

The personalized pass aims to grant women and transgender residents aged 12 and above freedom to move across Delhi without financial constraints, as part of a push for greater inclusivity and safety.

Adding to these technological upgrades, the foundation stone for a fully automated vehicle testing station was laid, bolstering the city's transport infrastructure while furthering transparency and safety for all road users.

