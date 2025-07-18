Left Menu

Tragic School Bus Crash in England's Southwest

A bus carrying middle school children overturned in southwest England, resulting in one student's death and serious injuries to two others. Emergency services swiftly responded, aiding numerous passengers. Prime Minister Keir Starmer expressed his condolences. The incident occurred as students returned from a day trip, days before summer break.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 18-07-2025 02:27 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 02:27 IST
Tragic School Bus Crash in England's Southwest
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

A heartbreaking accident unfolded in southwest England when a bus carrying middle school students overturned, tragically killing one student and severely injuring two others, officials confirmed.

Emergency services quickly mobilized, with three helicopters and 20 ambulances rushing to the scene. Deputy Director of Operations for the South Western Ambulance Service, Wayne Darch, reported that 21 individuals were hospitalized while others received on-site treatment.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer offered his condolences, acknowledging the gravity of the loss and praised the emergency workers for their swift response. The incident happened as the bus returned to Minehead Middle School in Somerset, just days before the school's summer break.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
BoE Sounds Dollar Alarm Amid Global Currency Concerns

BoE Sounds Dollar Alarm Amid Global Currency Concerns

 Global
2
Punjab's Bold Initiative: DNA Testing to Combat Child Begging Exploitation

Punjab's Bold Initiative: DNA Testing to Combat Child Begging Exploitation

 India
3
Gym Trainer Arrested in Jabalpur for Alleged Forced Conversion and Assault

Gym Trainer Arrested in Jabalpur for Alleged Forced Conversion and Assault

 India
4
Calls for Caution in Syria's Fragile Peace Amid Rising Tensions

Calls for Caution in Syria's Fragile Peace Amid Rising Tensions

 Germany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI increases labor share through skilled workforce upgrades

AI’s financial judgments reflect cultural bias, not global consensus

AI redefines global energy systems: From grid optimization to hydrogen innovation

From skepticism to mastery: How generative AI is reshaping higher education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025