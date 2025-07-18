Tragic School Bus Crash in England's Southwest

A heartbreaking accident unfolded in southwest England when a bus carrying middle school students overturned, tragically killing one student and severely injuring two others, officials confirmed.

Emergency services quickly mobilized, with three helicopters and 20 ambulances rushing to the scene. Deputy Director of Operations for the South Western Ambulance Service, Wayne Darch, reported that 21 individuals were hospitalized while others received on-site treatment.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer offered his condolences, acknowledging the gravity of the loss and praised the emergency workers for their swift response. The incident happened as the bus returned to Minehead Middle School in Somerset, just days before the school's summer break.

(With inputs from agencies.)