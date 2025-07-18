Left Menu

Innovative Breakthroughs in Science: IVF, Quantum Computing, Talking Plants, and Ancient Settlements

Recent scientific advancements include the successful application of three-person IVF in the UK to prevent genetic diseases, Denmark's investment in a quantum computer for drug discovery, research on plant-insect communication via sound, and the unearthing of Europe's oldest lake settlement in Albania from 8,000 years ago.

Updated: 18-07-2025 10:29 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 10:29 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a groundbreaking development, scientists from Newcastle University revealed that eight children in the UK have been shielded from life-threatening genetic diseases through a pioneering IVF technique, bypassing US legislation. The method involves transferring nuclei from a mother's fertilized egg and father's sperm into a healthy donor egg.

Denmark is poised to lead the quantum computing revolution with a colossal investment in what could become the world's most powerful quantum computer. Spearheaded by the Novo Nordisk Foundation, this endeavor aims to transform disciplines like drug discovery and materials science by performing calculations beyond the capabilities of current technology.

In an intriguing study, researchers at Tel Aviv University discovered a form of communication between plants and insects, suggesting plants emit ultrasonic signals noticed by moths, potentially influencing their behavior. Meanwhile, archaeologists have excavated Europe's oldest lake settlement in Albania, uncovering an 8,000-year-old community demonstrating advanced farming and hunting techniques.

