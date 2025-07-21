Daring Cave Rescue: Italian Explorer's Close Call

A daring rescue mission is underway to save a cave explorer who suffered injuries 40 metres below the surface in Italy's Piedmont region. The accident occurred while he was on an expedition with friends.

Medical teams reached the injured explorer shortly after the incident and are providing treatment in a heated tent for a head injury that has impeded his ability to leave the cave independently.

Rescue teams have employed explosive charges to enlarge the cave at critical points, allowing for the safe transport of the injured explorer to the surface. Officials report that the explorer remains in stable condition.

(With inputs from agencies.)