Man killed as uprooted tree falls upon house

A 78-year-old man died after an uprooted tree fell upon his house in Kerala's Kannur district, police said on Saturday.

The incident happened at 2.00 am when Chandran was sleeping inside the house in Thettummal in Koothuparamba, they said. The tree fell right on him after crashing into the house. The area was experiencing heavy rains with gusty winds in the early hours, police added.

