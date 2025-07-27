Left Menu

Chhattisgarh's Ambitious SCR Initiative: A Blueprint for Urban Transformation

The Chhattisgarh government aims to develop Raipur and its neighboring urban clusters into the State Capital Region (SCR) to boost trade, commerce, and industry. Under Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai's leadership, the initiative seeks to foster sustainable urban growth through infrastructure development and efficient public services.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Raipur | Updated: 27-07-2025 12:02 IST | Created: 27-07-2025 12:02 IST
The Chhattisgarh government has unveiled a plan to transform Raipur and neighboring urban clusters into the State Capital Region (SCR), aimed at becoming a central hub for trade, commerce, and industry. This initiative is set to be a major growth engine for the state, as per an official announcement.

Bringing together Raipur, Durg-Bhilai, and Nava Raipur Atal Nagar under one comprehensive development plan, the SCR will cater to the region's rising demand for efficient urbanization. Spearheaded by Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, the project aims to create a thriving ecosystem for business, education, and healthcare.

An official bill for the SCR's establishment has been passed, forecasting a population surpassing 50 lakh by 2031. The Capital Region Development Authority (CRDA), led by the Chief Minister, will supervise the area's urban planning and economic growth, supported by a significant budget allocation for infrastructure investment and feasibility studies.

