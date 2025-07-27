Thane's Yeoor Hills: Eco-Safeguard Measures Imposed

The Thane Municipal Corporation has enforced new regulations to safeguard the environmental integrity of Yeoor Hills, declaring a ban on transporting construction materials without proper permits. The directive, issued after a meeting chaired by municipal commissioner Saurabh Rao, aims to control unauthorized development in this eco-sensitive zone.

At the meeting, Deputy Commissioner Dinesh Tayde noted the eviction of eight out of ten unauthorized turf constructions, with legal proceedings underway for the others. Meanwhile, ongoing surveys aim to identify further unauthorized commercial developments in the region. Several private bungalow owners have been warned against excessive lighting, loudspeakers, and fireworks.

In support of these measures, the Thane administration has initiated the formation of a multi-agency coordination committee, chaired by the additional commissioner, to ensure long-term enforcement and ecological preservation efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)