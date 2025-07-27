Tripura's Lighthouse Project: A Call for Additional Funding

Biplab Kumar Deb, the former chief minister of Tripura and BJP MP, has called upon Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar to release Rs 49 crore in additional funds to ensure the completion of the lighthouse project in Tripura. Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the project's foundation stone in 2021.

The ambitious project, aimed at constructing 1000 residential flats, has hit financial hiccups due to unforeseen costs stemming from 'faulty plans'. During an event in Ramnagar, Deb disclosed his discussions with Khattar, emphasizing the urgency of releasing at least Rs 20 or 25 crore to resume construction activities.

Deb lamented that the initial project funds were depleted as the project site was a wetland, leading to expensive piling work not anticipated in the Detailed Project Report (DPR). Additionally, Deb urged communists to tune into Prime Minister Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat', highlighting the educational value of Modi's program.

(With inputs from agencies.)