Tripura's Lighthouse Project: A Call for Additional Funding

Biplab Kumar Deb, former Tripura chief minister, has requested Rs 49 crore from Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar to complete Tripura's lighthouse project. Originally initiated by PM Modi in 2021, the project faced financial hurdles due to unforeseen costs from 'faulty plans'.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Agartala | Updated: 27-07-2025 20:08 IST | Created: 27-07-2025 20:08 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Biplab Kumar Deb, the former chief minister of Tripura and BJP MP, has called upon Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar to release Rs 49 crore in additional funds to ensure the completion of the lighthouse project in Tripura. Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the project's foundation stone in 2021.

The ambitious project, aimed at constructing 1000 residential flats, has hit financial hiccups due to unforeseen costs stemming from 'faulty plans'. During an event in Ramnagar, Deb disclosed his discussions with Khattar, emphasizing the urgency of releasing at least Rs 20 or 25 crore to resume construction activities.

Deb lamented that the initial project funds were depleted as the project site was a wetland, leading to expensive piling work not anticipated in the Detailed Project Report (DPR). Additionally, Deb urged communists to tune into Prime Minister Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat', highlighting the educational value of Modi's program.

(With inputs from agencies.)

