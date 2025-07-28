Rajasthan Braces for Heavy Rainfall: School Holidays Announced

In light of adverse weather predictions, districts across Rajasthan, including Baran, Banswara, and Kota, have preemptively instituted school holidays for July 28 and 29. A series of official announcements from district collectors aims to prioritize safety amid the forecasted downpour.

A transition of a depression into a low-pressure area over Madhya Pradesh is responsible for the persistent rainfall enveloping the north-central region of Rajasthan. The Meteorological Centre in Jaipur confirmed this weather pattern is responsible for recent flooding, affecting roads particularly in areas such as Pali.

Rajasthan's Meteorological Centre forecasted continued heavy rainfall, particularly warning of extremely heavy rains in Kota and Udaipur. As rainfall intensity varies across divisions, authorities remain vigilant, monitoring safety and infrastructure implications of this significant weather event.

(With inputs from agencies.)