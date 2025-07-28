Left Menu

U.S. and China Resume High-Stakes Trade Talks in Stockholm

Top US and Chinese economic officials are meeting in Stockholm to discuss trade talks, aiming to extend a truce and avoid tariff hikes. Discussions include sectoral tariffs and potential Trump-Xi meetings. The focus remains on alleviating trade tensions and addressing broader economic disputes.

Updated: 28-07-2025 11:10 IST | Created: 28-07-2025 11:10 IST
U.S. and China Resume High-Stakes Trade Talks in Stockholm
Economic leaders from the U.S. and China have resumed discussions in Stockholm, seeking to resolve persisting trade conflicts. The meetings aim to extend a temporary truce and avert escalating tariffs that could impact global supply chains.

The talks are crucial as the deadline looms for China's agreement on a sustainable tariff pact with the Trump administration. Without an accord, there is a risk of reinstating significant duties, akin to a trade embargo. This initiative follows a recent substantial trade deal between the U.S. and the European Union.

While analysts suggest an extension of the 90-day tariff truce is likely, broader issues like China's export-led economic model and U.S. export controls remain unaddressed. A possible Trump-Xi summit could pave the way for resolving these conflicts, as both nations seek to lower existing tariffs and stabilize economic relations.

