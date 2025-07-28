U.S. and China Resume High-Stakes Trade Talks in Stockholm
Top US and Chinese economic officials are meeting in Stockholm to discuss trade talks, aiming to extend a truce and avoid tariff hikes. Discussions include sectoral tariffs and potential Trump-Xi meetings. The focus remains on alleviating trade tensions and addressing broader economic disputes.
Economic leaders from the U.S. and China have resumed discussions in Stockholm, seeking to resolve persisting trade conflicts. The meetings aim to extend a temporary truce and avert escalating tariffs that could impact global supply chains.
The talks are crucial as the deadline looms for China's agreement on a sustainable tariff pact with the Trump administration. Without an accord, there is a risk of reinstating significant duties, akin to a trade embargo. This initiative follows a recent substantial trade deal between the U.S. and the European Union.
While analysts suggest an extension of the 90-day tariff truce is likely, broader issues like China's export-led economic model and U.S. export controls remain unaddressed. A possible Trump-Xi summit could pave the way for resolving these conflicts, as both nations seek to lower existing tariffs and stabilize economic relations.
