Himachal Pradesh Struggles Amid Torrential Rains: Roads Blocked, Lives Impacted

Heavy rains have significantly impacted Himachal Pradesh, leading to numerous road blockages, fatalities, and infrastructural damage. Officials reported on Saturday that 362 roads, including 220 in Mandi district and 91 in Kullu, are closed to vehicular traffic due to the extreme weather conditions.

The Shimla Meteorological Office has issued warnings for more heavy rain, thunderstorms, and lightning in various parts of the state. Rainfall has exceeded normal levels by 13 percent, with areas like Naini Devi recording 112.4 mm.

The monsoon season has resulted in 112 fatalities, 37 missing persons, and extensive damage to power transformers and water supply schemes. Since June 20, financial losses have reached Rs 1,988 crore as Himachal Pradesh endured 58 flash floods, 30 cloudbursts, and 53 major landslides.

(With inputs from agencies.)