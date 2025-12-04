Left Menu

No water from Sutlej, Beas flows to Pakistan except during monsoon: Jal shakti ministry

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-12-2025 19:40 IST | Created: 04-12-2025 19:40 IST
No water from Sutlej, Beas flows to Pakistan except during monsoon: Jal shakti ministry
  • Country:
  • India

The Ministry of Jal Shakti clarified on Thursday that no water from the Sutlej and Beas flows to Pakistan except during monsoon, when heavy rainfall in the catchment areas of the rivers leads to substantial flooding.

In a written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha, Minister of State for Jal Shakti Raj Bhushan Choudhary said such releases occur only in exceptional circumstances, primarily when the water levels of dams rise significantly, necessitating water discharge to ensure dam safety.

''No water from the Sutlej and Beas rivers flows to Pakistan except during the monsoon season i.e during the floods when substantial rainfall occurs in the catchment of these rivers,'' Choudhary said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Man accused of planting pipe bombs before Jan 6 attack on Capitol charged with explosives offence

Man accused of planting pipe bombs before Jan 6 attack on Capitol charged wi...

 United States
2
A throat bone settles it - Nanotyrannus was not a juvenile T. rex

A throat bone settles it - Nanotyrannus was not a juvenile T. rex

 Global
3
Uttarakhand begins pre-revision exercise to verify voters from 2003 rolls

Uttarakhand begins pre-revision exercise to verify voters from 2003 rolls

 India
4
UPDATE 4-FBI arrests man suspected of planting bombs on eve of Jan 6, 2021 Capitol riot

UPDATE 4-FBI arrests man suspected of planting bombs on eve of Jan 6, 2021 C...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A New Era of Crisis Forecasting: ADB Launches AI-Driven Early Warning System for Asia

Reinventing Development Data: How AI Is Reshaping Statistical Capacity in Asia-Pacific

Unmasking Mongolian Masculinity: How Trauma and Patriarchy Fuel a Cycle of Violence

How Global Buyers Shape Bangladesh’s Garment Prices Amid Currency and Transport Shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025