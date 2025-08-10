Unearthing Ancient Rituals: 3,000-Year-Old Sacrifices in Peru
Archaeologists have discovered the remains of 14 individuals believed to be victims of ritual sacrifice near a 3,000-year-old temple linked to the Cupisnique culture on Peru's northern coast. This discovery sheds light on ancient practices long before the Inca civilization and reveals burial methods used in this culture.
In a groundbreaking find, archaeologists have uncovered 3,000-year-old skeletal remains on Peru's northern coast, believed to be victims of ritual human sacrifice.
The remains were discovered near a temple site associated with the ancient Cupisnique culture, predating the Inca civilization by over a millennium.
Some of the victims were found buried face down, with their hands tied behind their backs, offering a chilling insight into ancient ritual practices.
