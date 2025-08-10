Unearthing Ancient Rituals: 3,000-Year-Old Sacrifices in Peru

In a groundbreaking find, archaeologists have uncovered 3,000-year-old skeletal remains on Peru's northern coast, believed to be victims of ritual human sacrifice.

The remains were discovered near a temple site associated with the ancient Cupisnique culture, predating the Inca civilization by over a millennium.

Some of the victims were found buried face down, with their hands tied behind their backs, offering a chilling insight into ancient ritual practices.

(With inputs from agencies.)