Left Menu

Unearthing Ancient Rituals: 3,000-Year-Old Sacrifices in Peru

Archaeologists have discovered the remains of 14 individuals believed to be victims of ritual sacrifice near a 3,000-year-old temple linked to the Cupisnique culture on Peru's northern coast. This discovery sheds light on ancient practices long before the Inca civilization and reveals burial methods used in this culture.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-08-2025 02:31 IST | Created: 10-08-2025 02:31 IST
Unearthing Ancient Rituals: 3,000-Year-Old Sacrifices in Peru
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a groundbreaking find, archaeologists have uncovered 3,000-year-old skeletal remains on Peru's northern coast, believed to be victims of ritual human sacrifice.

The remains were discovered near a temple site associated with the ancient Cupisnique culture, predating the Inca civilization by over a millennium.

Some of the victims were found buried face down, with their hands tied behind their backs, offering a chilling insight into ancient ritual practices.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversial Polysilicon Investment in Oman: Balancing Innovation and Geopolitics

Controversial Polysilicon Investment in Oman: Balancing Innovation and Geopo...

 Global
2
Barcelona's Attack Revamped: Rashford Joins the Fray

Barcelona's Attack Revamped: Rashford Joins the Fray

 Global
3
Xabi Alonso's Tactical Resurgence at Real Madrid Faces Early Hurdles

Xabi Alonso's Tactical Resurgence at Real Madrid Faces Early Hurdles

 Global
4
Simeone's Struggle: Atletico Madrid's Mounting Pressure

Simeone's Struggle: Atletico Madrid's Mounting Pressure

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Generative AI is reshaping intensive care medicine?

Climate change weakens impact of green finance on energy efficiency

AI and GIS mapping reveal hidden groundwater recharge hotspots in arid regions

Deep learning breakthrough promises smarter, faster 6G communications

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025