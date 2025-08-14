Seismic Surprise: Early Morning Earthquake Rattles Telangana

An unexpected tremor with a 3.1 magnitude rattled Vikarabad district in Telangana early Thursday morning, the National Centre for Seismology disclosed.

Villagers in Rangapur, Parigi mandal, close to Hyderabad, reported hearing a rumbling noise and leaving their homes. Initially mistaking it for an accident, they soon realized it was an earthquake. The brief but noticeable tremors lasted merely two to three seconds.

District Collector Prateek Jain confirmed no damage was inflicted and assured that the administrative machinery is on high alert for any potential aftershocks. This incident follows a significant 5.3 magnitude earthquake striking Mulugu, 200 km from Hyderabad, in December 2024, which similarly resulted in no casualties or major harm.