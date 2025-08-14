Left Menu

Seismic Surprise: Early Morning Earthquake Rattles Telangana

A 3.1 magnitude earthquake hit Vikarabad district in Telangana early Thursday, causing residents of Rangapur village to rush out of their homes. No damages were reported as authorities remain vigilant. This tremor comes after a significant 5.3 magnitude quake in Mulugu in December 2024.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 14-08-2025 18:36 IST | Created: 14-08-2025 18:36 IST
Seismic Surprise: Early Morning Earthquake Rattles Telangana
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

An unexpected tremor with a 3.1 magnitude rattled Vikarabad district in Telangana early Thursday morning, the National Centre for Seismology disclosed.

Villagers in Rangapur, Parigi mandal, close to Hyderabad, reported hearing a rumbling noise and leaving their homes. Initially mistaking it for an accident, they soon realized it was an earthquake. The brief but noticeable tremors lasted merely two to three seconds.

District Collector Prateek Jain confirmed no damage was inflicted and assured that the administrative machinery is on high alert for any potential aftershocks. This incident follows a significant 5.3 magnitude earthquake striking Mulugu, 200 km from Hyderabad, in December 2024, which similarly resulted in no casualties or major harm.

TRENDING

1
E3 Nations Threaten Snapback Sanctions on Iran

E3 Nations Threaten Snapback Sanctions on Iran

 Global
2
European Powers Push for Sanctions on Iran Over Nuclear Talks

European Powers Push for Sanctions on Iran Over Nuclear Talks

 Global
3
Dollar Declines Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculation and Trump's Institutional Maneuvers

Dollar Declines Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculation and Trump's Institutional Mane...

 Global
4
Typhoon Podul Shutters Taiwan: Evacuations Underway

Typhoon Podul Shutters Taiwan: Evacuations Underway

 Taiwan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Balancing Justice and Technology: AI’s Role in Commercial Dispute Resolution Progress

Bulgaria’s Towns Struggle Under Outdated Taxes as World Bank Urges Sweeping Reform

Race to Decarbonize: How Pakistan’s Industry Can Survive Soaring Energy Costs

Investing in Blue Foods: The Trillion-Dollar Potential of Sustainable Aquaculture

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025