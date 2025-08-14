Left Menu

Tragic Wall Collapse in Delhi Claims Lives of Two Young Boys

Two young boys died in a tragic incident after a wall collapsed in southwest Delhi's Vasant Vihar. The wall, weakened by heavy rains, gave way, resulting in the third rain-related fatality in Delhi this week. The boys were pronounced dead at AIIMS Trauma Centre.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-08-2025 20:53 IST | Created: 14-08-2025 20:53 IST
In a heartbreaking event, two boys lost their lives when a wall collapsed in southwest Delhi's Vasant Vihar area, police reported on Thursday evening. This incident follows heavy rainfall that has wreaked havoc across Delhi, marking the third rain-related death.

Police and a disaster management team arrived promptly at the scene near Hanuman Mandir, Basant Nagar, following a distress call. Two boys from Bihar, aged 9 and 10, were quickly transported via PCR vans to AIIMS Trauma Centre, where they were declared dead by doctors.

Preliminary investigations suggested that prolonged rains weakened the wall, owned by the Delhi Development Authority, causing it to collapse. The debris is being cleared by authorities to prevent further inconvenience, and inspections will assess the safety of surrounding structures. Legal proceedings are ongoing as the community mourns this tragic loss.

