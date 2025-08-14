Left Menu

Digital Transformation: Empowering Rural India Through Urban-Level Facilities

The Union Ministry of Telecommunications initiated a pilot project in three villages to provide urban-level facilities in digital, medical, and education sectors. Guna collector Kishore Kumar Kanyal outlined the project during a review meeting. It includes digital databases and modern equipment aimed at enhancing rural infrastructure.

The Union Ministry of Telecommunications launched a pilot project aimed at equipping rural villages with urban-level digital, medical, and educational facilities. This initiative, discussed in a review meeting led by Guna collector Kishore Kumar Kanyal, is part of the Samriddh Gram Pilot Program.

The project has selected three villages, including Ari-Umri in Madhya Pradesh, Narakoduru in Andhra Pradesh, and Chaurawala in Uttar Pradesh, to pilot this transformative effort. The scheme seeks to introduce 50 medical investigation facilities along with digital test records and modern equipment, according to Kanyal.

Moreover, the project will bring city-like technical education facilities to rural schools and leverage modern agricultural and communication technologies to improve efficiency. The initiative includes creating a detailed digital database to track housing, population, and other critical data, essential for evaluating the project's impact. Guna district administration has been tasked with providing systematic office space for effective project execution.

