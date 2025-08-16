Yamuna River on the Verge of Danger as Water Levels Surge

The Yamuna River in Delhi is precariously close to reaching the danger level, with measurements at the Old Railway Bridge hitting 205.22 meters early Saturday. This is just shy of the 205.33-meter mark, prompting officials to ramp up monitoring efforts and initiate precautionary measures.

Authorities attribute the rising water levels to significant releases from the Hathnikund and Wazirabad barrages, which are sending torrents of water downstream every hour. An official from the central flood room confirmed that 38,897 cusecs are being released from Hathnikund, while 45,620 cusecs come from the Wazirabad barrage.

The Old Railway Bridge plays a critical role in assessing flood risks as it allows for precise tracking of the river's flow. With water levels encroaching the warning mark of 204.50 meters and the evacuation benchmark set at 206 meters, Delhi officials remain on high alert.