Left Menu

Yamuna River on the Verge of Danger as Water Levels Surge

The Yamuna River in Delhi touched 205.22 meters at the Old Railway Bridge, approaching the 205.33-meter danger mark. Authorities are closely monitoring the situation as increasing water releases from the Hathnikund and Wazirabad barrages exacerbate flood risks in the city.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-08-2025 10:36 IST | Created: 16-08-2025 10:36 IST
Yamuna River on the Verge of Danger as Water Levels Surge
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Yamuna River in Delhi is precariously close to reaching the danger level, with measurements at the Old Railway Bridge hitting 205.22 meters early Saturday. This is just shy of the 205.33-meter mark, prompting officials to ramp up monitoring efforts and initiate precautionary measures.

Authorities attribute the rising water levels to significant releases from the Hathnikund and Wazirabad barrages, which are sending torrents of water downstream every hour. An official from the central flood room confirmed that 38,897 cusecs are being released from Hathnikund, while 45,620 cusecs come from the Wazirabad barrage.

The Old Railway Bridge plays a critical role in assessing flood risks as it allows for precise tracking of the river's flow. With water levels encroaching the warning mark of 204.50 meters and the evacuation benchmark set at 206 meters, Delhi officials remain on high alert.

TRENDING

1
Security Fortress: Delhi Gears Up for Independence Day Ceremony

Security Fortress: Delhi Gears Up for Independence Day Ceremony

 India
2
Shein's Surge in British Fashion Market

Shein's Surge in British Fashion Market

 United Kingdom
3
Rusal Faces Financial Downturn Amid Growing Costs

Rusal Faces Financial Downturn Amid Growing Costs

 Global
4
Japan's 'Resilient Growth': Economy Outpaces Projections Despite Tariff Tensions

Japan's 'Resilient Growth': Economy Outpaces Projections Despite Tariff Tens...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Algorithmic truth: How artificial intelligence is redefining verification and credibility

From AI to pandemics: The two lanes of modern scientific progress

Cities racing to 2030: AI soft skills become the deciding factor

AI passes industry privacy and governance exams at expert level

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025