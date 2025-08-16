Yamuna River on the Verge of Danger as Water Levels Surge
The Yamuna River in Delhi touched 205.22 meters at the Old Railway Bridge, approaching the 205.33-meter danger mark. Authorities are closely monitoring the situation as increasing water releases from the Hathnikund and Wazirabad barrages exacerbate flood risks in the city.
- Country:
- India
The Yamuna River in Delhi is precariously close to reaching the danger level, with measurements at the Old Railway Bridge hitting 205.22 meters early Saturday. This is just shy of the 205.33-meter mark, prompting officials to ramp up monitoring efforts and initiate precautionary measures.
Authorities attribute the rising water levels to significant releases from the Hathnikund and Wazirabad barrages, which are sending torrents of water downstream every hour. An official from the central flood room confirmed that 38,897 cusecs are being released from Hathnikund, while 45,620 cusecs come from the Wazirabad barrage.
The Old Railway Bridge plays a critical role in assessing flood risks as it allows for precise tracking of the river's flow. With water levels encroaching the warning mark of 204.50 meters and the evacuation benchmark set at 206 meters, Delhi officials remain on high alert.
ALSO READ
Ganga River Swells: Rituals Shift as Water Levels Rise
Uttarakhand: Ganga's water level rises to near danger mark amid continuous rainfall
Yamuna River Threatens Delhi with Rising Water Levels
Yamuna River Threatens Flood with Rising Water Levels in Delhi
Yamuna Water Levels Near Danger Mark: Evacuation Plans in Motion