IAEA Extends Deadline for Submissions to 2026 Nuclear Transport Safety Conference

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has extended the deadline for contributors to submit synopses for its International Conference on the Safe and Secure Transport of Nuclear and Radioactive Material. Submissions are now due by 30 September 2025, offering researchers, policymakers, and industry experts more time to participate in shaping this global dialogue.

The conference, scheduled for 23–27 March 2026 in Vienna, Austria, will address a wide range of safety and security issues relating to the movement of radioactive materials, which are used across medicine, energy, agriculture, and scientific research.

A Vital Issue in Global Nuclear Safety

Each year, the IAEA estimates that 20 million shipments of radioactive material are transported worldwide by road, rail, sea, air, and inland waterways. These shipments include critical materials for:

Medical applications , such as cancer treatment and diagnostic imaging.

Agriculture , including pest control and food preservation.

Energy , notably nuclear fuel for power generation.

Advanced scientific research, from particle physics to environmental studies.

Ensuring these materials are transported safely and securely is a cornerstone of global nuclear governance. For decades, IAEA safety standards have served as the backbone of international transport regulation.

Building on Past Conferences

The upcoming 2026 event builds on the success of earlier international conferences held in 2011 and 2021, which set benchmarks for strengthening regulatory frameworks and promoting cooperation between governments, industry, and international organizations.

Shazia Fayyaz, Head of the IAEA Transport Safety Unit and one of the scientific secretaries of the conference, emphasized the importance of continued collaboration: “With rapid technological advances in the nuclear and transport sectors, the global landscape is evolving fast. This conference aims to drive innovation, share experience, and help strengthen global standards.”

Addressing Safety and Security Risks

While nuclear and radioactive material shipments are typically conducted under strict regulation, the IAEA acknowledges that they may be vulnerable to a range of safety and security risks.

Robert Officer, Head of the IAEA Transport Security Unit and fellow scientific secretary, noted: “The conference will raise awareness through sharing experiences on strengthening safety and security capabilities, including on legal and policy frameworks, and technological and commercial trends for protecting transport end-to-end.”

Key conference topics will include:

National and international legal and regulatory frameworks .

Safety and security by design , including packaging and containerization.

Best practices in operational transport safety and security .

Challenges in aligning national laws with IAEA guidance and UN regulations .

Emerging technologies , such as small modular reactors (SMRs), floating nuclear power plants, and microreactors.

Computer security for transport systems in an era of digital transformation.

Broad Participation Expected

The 2026 conference will bring together a diverse range of participants, including:

Policymakers and regulatory authorities.

Government and security officials.

Users, operators, and manufacturers of nuclear material transport systems.

Non-governmental organizations and academic researchers.

By convening these groups, the IAEA aims to foster cross-sector dialogue and ensure that future policies and practices are fit for evolving global challenges.

How to Participate

Interested contributors are invited to submit a 500–600 word synopsis via the IAEA-INDICO platform no later than 30 September 2025. Authors will be notified of acceptance shortly after 3 October 2025.

This conference presents a significant opportunity for experts worldwide to contribute to shaping the future of safe and secure transport of radioactive materials, reinforcing both public safety and global nuclear governance.