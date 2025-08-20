Heavy Rains Trigger Chaos in Jammu and Kashmir: Flash Floods, Landslides, and Road Blockages

Heavy rains across multiple districts in Jammu and Kashmir have sparked flash floods in numerous rivers, accompanied by landslides and traffic standstills, according to officials on Wednesday.

The torrential rainfall has damaged infrastructure, particularly affecting the inter-regional Mughal Road and creating significant hurdles on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway, noted authorities.

Additionally, vehicular movement was severely hampered as a part of the highway near the Ban toll plaza was submerged, causing commuter chaos.