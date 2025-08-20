Left Menu

Heavy Rains Trigger Chaos in Jammu and Kashmir: Flash Floods, Landslides, and Road Blockages

Heavy rains in Jammu and Kashmir have caused flash floods, landslides, and significant traffic disruptions. The rain has damaged structures, blocked major roads like the Mughal Road and the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway, and led to waterlogging in several areas. Authorities continue efforts to clear blockages and restore normalcy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 20-08-2025 15:40 IST | Created: 20-08-2025 15:40 IST
Heavy Rains Trigger Chaos in Jammu and Kashmir: Flash Floods, Landslides, and Road Blockages
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Heavy rains across multiple districts in Jammu and Kashmir have sparked flash floods in numerous rivers, accompanied by landslides and traffic standstills, according to officials on Wednesday.

The torrential rainfall has damaged infrastructure, particularly affecting the inter-regional Mughal Road and creating significant hurdles on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway, noted authorities.

Additionally, vehicular movement was severely hampered as a part of the highway near the Ban toll plaza was submerged, causing commuter chaos.

TRENDING

1
Potential GST Cut Could Slash Small Car Prices in India by 8%

Potential GST Cut Could Slash Small Car Prices in India by 8%

 India
2
UP's Forensic Leap: Revolutionizing Crime-solving with Technology

UP's Forensic Leap: Revolutionizing Crime-solving with Technology

 India
3
Tej Pratap Yadav's Scathing Critique of Congress' Bihar Rally

Tej Pratap Yadav's Scathing Critique of Congress' Bihar Rally

 India
4
Collision at Sea: Tensions Surge in South China Sea

Collision at Sea: Tensions Surge in South China Sea

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-blockchain integration can strengthen threat detection and auditability

AI can strengthen energy efficiency and resilience in cultural heritage sites

Institutions, not tech advances, hold key to economic resilience during democratic backsliding

AI significantly boosts agricultural productivity and rural industry

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025