Heavy Rains Trigger Chaos in Jammu and Kashmir: Flash Floods, Landslides, and Road Blockages
Heavy rains in Jammu and Kashmir have caused flash floods, landslides, and significant traffic disruptions. The rain has damaged structures, blocked major roads like the Mughal Road and the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway, and led to waterlogging in several areas. Authorities continue efforts to clear blockages and restore normalcy.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 20-08-2025 15:40 IST | Created: 20-08-2025 15:40 IST
Heavy rains across multiple districts in Jammu and Kashmir have sparked flash floods in numerous rivers, accompanied by landslides and traffic standstills, according to officials on Wednesday.
The torrential rainfall has damaged infrastructure, particularly affecting the inter-regional Mughal Road and creating significant hurdles on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway, noted authorities.
Additionally, vehicular movement was severely hampered as a part of the highway near the Ban toll plaza was submerged, causing commuter chaos.
