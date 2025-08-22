Left Menu

Revitalizing Delhi: Rekha Gupta's Vision for Trans-Yamuna Growth

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta focuses on the transformation of the trans-Yamuna area, committing budget allocation for its development. She emphasizes advancing Gandhi Nagar's garment market internationally and announces Arvinder Singh Lovely as the head of the Yamuna Paar Vikas Board. Plans include enhancing transportation and sewage infrastructure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-08-2025 19:09 IST | Created: 22-08-2025 19:09 IST
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta made her inaugural public appearance post-attack, promising to thrust the trans-Yamuna area into the spotlight of the capital's development agenda. Her commitment was vocalized at Vastrika-2025 in Gandhi Nagar, a notable hub for readymade garments.

Gupta announced pivotal budgetary provisions aimed at transforming the disparagingly termed Yamunapaar region and promoting Gandhi Nagar's market globally. She also introduced BJP's Arvinder Singh Lovely as the Yamuna Paar Vikas Board chairman, emphasizing his dedication to genuine development motives.

Further highlighting her initiatives, Gupta seeks to enhance public transport routes within the area and expressed determination to improve local infrastructure including sewer systems and water lines, reinforcing her administration's dedication to restoration and advancement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

