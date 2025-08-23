Left Menu

Mystery of the Rhino: Assam's Pobitora Sanctuary Carcass Discovery

A carcass of a one-horned rhinoceros was discovered in Assam's Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary, with the horn intact, suggesting natural causes for its death. Forest officials are performing a post-mortem to confirm the cause. Known for its high rhino density, the sanctuary remains vigilant to preserve its wildlife.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 23-08-2025 13:40 IST | Created: 23-08-2025 13:40 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A one-horned rhinoceros carcass was discovered in Assam's Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary, officials reported on Saturday. Forest guards found the carcass near Tuplung Camp during their routine patrol on Friday evening.

The rhinoceros horn remained intact, leading officials to suspect natural causes, such as old age, as the reason for its death. The horn has been secured for safe custody while further investigations continue.

A post-mortem examination is planned to determine the precise cause of death. The 38.85-square-kilometer sanctuary, known for its grasslands and wetlands, boasts the highest density of rhinoceroses in the area.

(With inputs from agencies.)

