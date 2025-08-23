Mystery of the Rhino: Assam's Pobitora Sanctuary Carcass Discovery

A one-horned rhinoceros carcass was discovered in Assam's Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary, officials reported on Saturday. Forest guards found the carcass near Tuplung Camp during their routine patrol on Friday evening.

The rhinoceros horn remained intact, leading officials to suspect natural causes, such as old age, as the reason for its death. The horn has been secured for safe custody while further investigations continue.

A post-mortem examination is planned to determine the precise cause of death. The 38.85-square-kilometer sanctuary, known for its grasslands and wetlands, boasts the highest density of rhinoceroses in the area.

