Tiger cub carcass found in MP's Bandhavgarh reserve; fight with another animal likely cause of death

The carcass of a female tiger cub was found in Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve of Madhya Pradesh, a forest department official said on Thursday.A patrolling team found the body of the cub, in the 7-8 month age group, in compartment RF-331 of Kathli beat on Wednesday, Bandhavgarh Field Director Anupam Sahay said.Preliminary investigations suggest it died in a fight with another wild animal.

PTI | Umaria | Updated: 08-01-2026 15:55 IST | Created: 08-01-2026 15:55 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The carcass of a female tiger cub was found in Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve of Madhya Pradesh, a forest department official said on Thursday.

A patrolling team found the body of the cub, in the 7-8 month age group, in compartment RF-331 of Kathli beat on Wednesday, Bandhavgarh Field Director Anupam Sahay said.

''Preliminary investigations suggest it died in a fight with another wild animal. Senior officials were informed and all procedures were followed as per guidelines. A panchnama (inquest report) of the carcass was prepared and the scene was secured. The site was inspected with a dog squad and metal detector was deployed. No suspicious object or activity was found,'' Sahay said.

A detailed post-mortem was conducted in the presence of a wildlife veterinarian, and samples have been sent to an authorised laboratory, following which the cub was cremated as per protocol, he added.

