Pathankot on High Alert: River Overflow Induces Institutional Shutdown

Heavy rains across Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh have triggered alarming water levels in the Ujh and Ravi rivers, affecting several villages in Pathankot, Punjab.

In response, the Pathankot district administration declared a holiday on August 25 for all educational establishments to ensure public safety.

Punjab Cabinet Minister Lal Chand Kataruchak surveyed the affected areas, promising government compensation for any incurred damages, as local communities remain on high alert.