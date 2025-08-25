Rate Cuts Loom as Fed Changes Stance on Labor Market Risks

In a significant shift, major brokerages like Barclays, BNP Paribas, and Deutsche Bank now foresee a potential interest rate cut by the U.S. Federal Reserve in September. This follows Chair Jerome Powell's speech at Jackson Hole, where he emphasized growing concerns about labor market risks.

Powell highlighted the rising downside risks to employment, which include potential layoffs and a surge in unemployment. In response, Barclays adjusted its forecast for a rate cut, pulling it forward by a year, while Macquarie and Deutsche Bank anticipate a 25-basis-point cut in the near term.

While the market largely aligns with this view, with an 87% probability predicted for a September rate cut, institutions like Morgan Stanley remain cautious, noting the necessity for further supportive labor and inflation data.

(With inputs from agencies.)