Once known for its insurgency issues, Chhattisgarh's Bastar division is witnessing a remarkable transformation. The state government's initiatives, alongside the efforts of security forces, are bringing a new era of peace and development to the region, officials reported on Monday.

Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai emphasized that the sounds of progress, such as school bells and road construction, are now replacing the echoes of conflict in Bastar. Under Sai's leadership, a stringent campaign has significantly reduced Maoist influence, dismantling their network and promoting economic growth.

The government has implemented comprehensive rehabilitation policies for surrendering Maoists, offering financial incentives and skill training. Infrastructure developments are rapidly advancing, with improved road networks, electricity supply, and school facilities reaching areas long neglected. These efforts symbolize a broader vision for a peaceful and prosperous Chhattisgarh.

