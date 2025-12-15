Left Menu

UPDATE 1-Russia says it destroyed 130 Ukrainian drones overnight, some Moscow airports disrupted

(Changes headline, adds details throughout) MOSCOW, Dec 15 (Reuters) - The Russian Defence Ministry said on Monday that its air defence units had shot down 130 Ukrainian drones overnight, 15 of which were headed for Moscow.

Reuters | Updated: 15-12-2025 12:23 IST | Created: 15-12-2025 12:23 IST
UPDATE 1-Russia says it destroyed 130 Ukrainian drones overnight, some Moscow airports disrupted

(Changes headline, adds details throughout) MOSCOW, Dec 15 (Reuters) -

The Russian Defence Ministry said on Monday that its air defence units had shot down 130 Ukrainian drones overnight, 15 of which were headed for Moscow. Sergei Sobyanin, the mayor of Moscow, said that four more Ukrainian drones en route to the capital had been brought down on Monday morning and that emergency services were on the scene.

Ukrainian forces periodically send drones towards the Russian capital, which often disrupt the work of the capital's airports. Rosaviatsia, the Russian aviation watchdog, said that Moscow's Domodedovo and Zhukovsky airports had been forced to suspend their operations along with a number of other Russian airports in the south of the country.

Yuri Slyusar, governor of the southern Rostov region, said that a power line had been damaged as a result of an overnight drone attack.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 1-School bus accident in Colombia kills 17, injures 20

UPDATE 1-School bus accident in Colombia kills 17, injures 20

 Global
2
UPDATE 2-Australia's Woolworths hit with class action for alleged staff underpayments

UPDATE 2-Australia's Woolworths hit with class action for alleged staff unde...

 Global
3
Brazilians protest a bill that would reduce former president Bolsonaro's time in jail

Brazilians protest a bill that would reduce former president Bolsonaro's tim...

 Global
4
UK regulation of cryptoassets to start in October 2027, finance ministry says

UK regulation of cryptoassets to start in October 2027, finance ministry say...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Impact of AI, finance, and energy stability on renewable growth

How AI can reduce defaults and expand financial inclusion in microcredit markets

Immersive AR could shift consumer habits and cut surplus food waste

AI is transforming cybersecurity, but risks are growing just as fast

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025