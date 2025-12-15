UPDATE 1-Russia says it destroyed 130 Ukrainian drones overnight, some Moscow airports disrupted

(Changes headline, adds details throughout) MOSCOW, Dec 15 (Reuters) -

The Russian Defence Ministry said on Monday that its air defence units had shot down 130 Ukrainian drones overnight, 15 of which were headed for Moscow. Sergei Sobyanin, the mayor of Moscow, said that four more Ukrainian drones en route to the capital had been brought down on Monday morning and that emergency services were on the scene.

Ukrainian forces periodically send drones towards the Russian capital, which often disrupt the work of the capital's airports. Rosaviatsia, the Russian aviation watchdog, said that Moscow's Domodedovo and Zhukovsky airports had been forced to suspend their operations along with a number of other Russian airports in the south of the country.

Yuri Slyusar, governor of the southern Rostov region, said that a power line had been damaged as a result of an overnight drone attack.

