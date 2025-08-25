Left Menu

Coordination Failure Leads to Costly Land Acquisition in Jharkhand

A CAG report revealed that the Road Construction Department in Jharkhand spent Rs 19.15 crore on land acquisition without fruitful results due to insufficient coordination among officials. The project, aimed at widening a road in Giridih, faced escalating costs and delays, failing to meet the original timeline.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 25-08-2025 20:28 IST | Created: 25-08-2025 20:28 IST
Coordination Failure Leads to Costly Land Acquisition in Jharkhand
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Road Construction Department in Jharkhand faced scrutiny after a CAG report highlighted an 'unfruitful' expenditure of Rs 19.15 crore on land acquisition. The report, tabled in the Jharkhand Assembly, criticized the department for lacking coordination among officials, which led to the costly mishap.

According to the CAG, the failure in coordinating between the Road Construction Department officials and the district land acquisition officer in Giridih resulted in delays that significantly increased project costs. The widening and strengthening project of the Kodembri-Mandro-Asko Road, sanctioned in 2011, was aimed to be completed by 2012, but inefficiencies disrupted progress.

The lack of timely coordination meant that the Rs 19.15 crore spent was deemed unfruitful as the required land acquisition was not completed on schedule. A revised project estimate, amounting to Rs 51.12 crore, including the previous land acquisition costs, was only sanctioned in December 2016, well past deadlines. The department's response on the matter remains pending as of November 2023.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
FEMA Faces Crisis: Internal Dissent Challenges Leadership Amid Cuts

FEMA Faces Crisis: Internal Dissent Challenges Leadership Amid Cuts

 Global
2
Supreme Court Initiates SIT Probe into Allegations Against Vantara Zoological Centre

Supreme Court Initiates SIT Probe into Allegations Against Vantara Zoologica...

 India
3
Delhi CM's Inspiring Encounter with RSS Chief

Delhi CM's Inspiring Encounter with RSS Chief

 India
4
Police Officer Caught Red-Handed in Bribery Scandal in J&K

Police Officer Caught Red-Handed in Bribery Scandal in J&K

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From data to action: How AI and digital twins are changing face of immunization programs

Digital twins driving precision, sustainability and AI integration in agriculture

Human-centered AI spurs smarter, safer, and more adaptive city spaces

Ethical and inclusive AI is key to the next era of cyber education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025