Planting Hope: Battling Environmental Crisis in Himachal

Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla warns against unchecked deforestation, polluted waters, and unplanned development. Speaking at a tree-planting event, he stressed the need for environmental protection. With collaborative planting efforts, he emphasized the life-saving benefits of such initiatives for sustainable living.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 25-08-2025 20:31 IST | Created: 25-08-2025 20:31 IST
Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla issued a warning on Monday against the unchecked deforestation, pollution of water resources, and haphazard development, citing the planet's growing vulnerability. He called for protective measures like tree planting during a plantation event organized by the Himachal Pradesh State Red Cross Society alongside the forest department at Sipur village in Shimla district.

'Himachal Pradesh, often regarded as Devbhoomi, is celebrated for its green valleys, snow-capped peaks, and crystal-clear streams. However, recent devastating natural disasters, including landslides and flash floods, highlight the need for urgent environmental balance,' the governor remarked.

Shukla emphasized the importance of planting saplings, not solely as an eco-friendly initiative, but as a critical life-preserving practice. He noted the significant benefits, including soil protection, water conservation, and air purification, associated with planting saplings. During the event, about 120 saplings were planted by students from Government Model Senior Secondary School, Mashobra, assisted by forest officials, Red Cross members, and local residents.

(With inputs from agencies.)

