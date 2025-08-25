Left Menu

Tragic Electrocution: Neglect Turns Fatal in West Delhi

A tragic accident in West Delhi claimed the life of 40-year-old mechanic Pawan Yadav, who died from an electric shock after slipping on a rain-soaked road and contacting a live electric pole. Despite locals' prior complaints about the hazardous pole, no preventive actions were taken.

Updated: 25-08-2025 22:21 IST
  India

In West Delhi's Kirti Nagar, a 40-year-old mechanic, Pawan Yadav, suffered a fatal electric shock due to negligence, police revealed on Monday. Yadav slipped on a rain-soaked road and came into contact with a live electric pole, an incident sparking outrage among locals.

The tragedy was reported around 9:40 p.m. on Sunday. Police inquiry highlighted that Yadav lost balance due to a muddy road patch, leading to his hand touching the dangerous pole. Despite efforts to resuscitate, he was declared dead at ABG Hospital.

Local residents voiced frustration over ignored warnings about the perilous pole, alleging severe negligence. Amid allegations, Tata Power DDL clarified the pole was not maintained by them. Authorities promised necessary investigations and remedial actions post-incident.

