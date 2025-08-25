Tragic Electrocution: Neglect Turns Fatal in West Delhi

In West Delhi's Kirti Nagar, a 40-year-old mechanic, Pawan Yadav, suffered a fatal electric shock due to negligence, police revealed on Monday. Yadav slipped on a rain-soaked road and came into contact with a live electric pole, an incident sparking outrage among locals.

The tragedy was reported around 9:40 p.m. on Sunday. Police inquiry highlighted that Yadav lost balance due to a muddy road patch, leading to his hand touching the dangerous pole. Despite efforts to resuscitate, he was declared dead at ABG Hospital.

Local residents voiced frustration over ignored warnings about the perilous pole, alleging severe negligence. Amid allegations, Tata Power DDL clarified the pole was not maintained by them. Authorities promised necessary investigations and remedial actions post-incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)