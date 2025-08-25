Left Menu

Andhra Pradesh's Water Management Triumph: Irrigating Rayalaseema

The Andhra Pradesh government has released 150 tmc of water to Rayalaseema through key canal projects, boosting irrigation for 100,000 acres. Under CM Chandrababu Naidu's directives, improved water management has resulted in optimal resource use, despite challenges with excess water drainage from major rivers.

In a significant move to bolster irrigation, the Andhra Pradesh government released 150 tmc of water through the Potireddypadu, Handri-Neeva, and Nagarjuna Sagar right canal projects to the Rayalaseema region. This strategic release aims to irrigate one lakh acres, highlighting the administration's commitment to resourceful water management.

Notably, Krishna river waters have reached tail-end areas of Chittoor district, including the Kuppam branch canal, aided by the widening of Handri-Neeva canals. Officials, under Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu's initiative, have been directed to ensure optimal use and conservation of water resources across the state.

With effective flood management have resulted in Krishna delta farmers utilising 52 tmc and Godavari delta farmers 70 tmc since June. However, despite these extensive measures, a significant water amount still drains into the sea from key rivers, highlighting ongoing challenges in water resource management.

