Nature's Fury: Torrential Rains Cause Havoc in Himachal Pradesh

Himachal Pradesh has been battered by heavy rains, triggering landslides and flash floods, and causing substantial infrastructural damage. Despite the severe impact, officials have reported no casualties.

Hundreds of roads, including major highways, were closed, leaving tourists stranded as floodwaters inundated path routes and washed away large sections of the roadways.

The state weather office has issued alerts for ongoing severe rainfall. With preemptive evacuations in place, the death toll remains zero, but authorities continue to grapple with weather-induced disruptions.

(With inputs from agencies.)