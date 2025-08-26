Left Menu

Nature's Fury: Torrential Rains Cause Havoc in Himachal Pradesh

Heavy rains in Himachal Pradesh have led to landslides, flash floods, and infrastructural damage. No casualties have been reported yet. Hundreds of roads have been closed, including major highways. The weather office warns of more rainfall. Despite significant losses, preemptive evacuations have prevented loss of life.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 26-08-2025 18:23 IST | Created: 26-08-2025 18:23 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Himachal Pradesh has been battered by heavy rains, triggering landslides and flash floods, and causing substantial infrastructural damage. Despite the severe impact, officials have reported no casualties.

Hundreds of roads, including major highways, were closed, leaving tourists stranded as floodwaters inundated path routes and washed away large sections of the roadways.

The state weather office has issued alerts for ongoing severe rainfall. With preemptive evacuations in place, the death toll remains zero, but authorities continue to grapple with weather-induced disruptions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

