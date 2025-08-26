Nature's Fury: Torrential Rains Cause Havoc in Himachal Pradesh
Heavy rains in Himachal Pradesh have led to landslides, flash floods, and infrastructural damage. No casualties have been reported yet. Hundreds of roads have been closed, including major highways. The weather office warns of more rainfall. Despite significant losses, preemptive evacuations have prevented loss of life.
Himachal Pradesh has been battered by heavy rains, triggering landslides and flash floods, and causing substantial infrastructural damage. Despite the severe impact, officials have reported no casualties.
Hundreds of roads, including major highways, were closed, leaving tourists stranded as floodwaters inundated path routes and washed away large sections of the roadways.
The state weather office has issued alerts for ongoing severe rainfall. With preemptive evacuations in place, the death toll remains zero, but authorities continue to grapple with weather-induced disruptions.
