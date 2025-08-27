Impacts of Extreme Rainfall on China's Economy

China has experienced extreme rainfall causing significant damage to infrastructure, notably roads, with estimated costs surpassing 16 billion yuan ($2.24 billion), according to the transport ministry. This underscores the increasing climate risks straining the nation's economy.

Since the onset of the flood season on July 1, extensive rainfall has battered 23 provinces, covering more than two-thirds of China's mainland. Despite allocated emergency repair subsidies totaling 540 million yuan, the cost of climate-related disasters like floods, landslides, earthquakes, and droughts amounted to 52.2 billion yuan in losses by July.

Local governments, already burdened by substantial debt, face intensified financial stress. They must navigate these challenges while maintaining public services, stimulating local businesses, and fostering employment rates.

