Extraordinary Ankylosaur Discovery and Tech Innovations Make Headlines

In a stunning revelation, researchers have unearthed the fossilized remains of a bizarre dinosaur in Morocco. Spicomellus, the dinosaur in question, lived approximately 165 million years ago and was adorned with large spikes and armor. This discovery adds new insights into the Jurassic Period, spotlighting the ankylosaur group, known for their tank-like attributes.

In technology news, Firefly Aerospace has received a green light from the Federal Aviation Administration to resume launching its Alpha rockets. The resumption follows an April mishap that had temporarily halted progress, and the company's stock saw a significant increase, rising nearly 5% in after-hours trades.

Meanwhile, Amazon is setting its sights on Vietnam for its Kuiper satellite service rollout. A recent announcement from Vietnam's Ministry of Science and Technology outlined discussions between deputy minister Pham Duc Long and Amazon's project head to pave the way for enhanced satellite connectivity within the region.