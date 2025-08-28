IAEA Mission Reviews Safety at Bangladesh’s First Nuclear Power Plant, Rooppur

An International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) team of experts has commended Bangladesh for its commitment to nuclear safety at the Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant (NPP), the country’s first nuclear facility, while also recommending improvements in fire safety, operational supervision, and equipment preservation.

The Pre-Operational Safety Review Team (Pre-OSART) mission was carried out from 10 to 27 August 2025 at the request of the Government of Bangladesh. It focused on Unit 1 of the Rooppur NPP, located in Pabna District on the banks of the Padma River, approximately 160 kilometres northwest of Dhaka.

Bangladesh’s First Step into Nuclear Energy

The Rooppur NPP, owned by the Bangladesh Atomic Energy Commission and operated by Nuclear Power Plant Company Bangladesh Limited, is the country’s flagship project as a newcomer to nuclear power.

The plant consists of two VVER-1200 reactors supplied by Russia.

Unit 1 construction began in November 2017 ; Unit 2 followed in July 2018 .

When fully operational, the plant will generate 2,400 MW(e), providing a significant boost to Bangladesh’s growing energy grid.

This project represents a historic milestone for Bangladesh’s development, aimed at meeting rising electricity demand and reducing reliance on fossil fuels.

Scope of the IAEA Mission

Pre-OSART missions are specifically designed to assess safety performance before a plant’s first fuel loading, ensuring readiness for commercial operations.

The 14-member expert team, drawn from Bulgaria, China, Finland, France, Germany, Hungary, the UK, and the USA, along with IAEA staff and an observer from Russia, conducted an extensive review. Areas assessed included:

Leadership and management for safety

Training and qualification

Plant operations and maintenance

Technical support and operating experience

Radiation protection and emergency preparedness

Accident management and commissioning practices

Prior to the mission, the IAEA team reviewed Rooppur’s technical features, organizational structure, and operational procedures. On-site, they observed commissioning and pre-operational activities, examined performance indicators, and engaged in in-depth discussions with plant staff.

Observations and Good Practices

The team noted that plant staff demonstrated strong knowledge, professionalism, and commitment to improving operational safety and reliability.

One area of excellence highlighted was the Rooppur Training Centre, which integrates a state-of-the-art simulator for refuelling machine operations. This training innovation was identified as a good practice to be shared with the global nuclear industry, ensuring highly skilled operators are prepared before live operations begin.

“The transition from commissioning to operations is one of the most important stages for the safe operation of a nuclear power plant,” said Simon Morgan, Senior Nuclear Safety Officer at the IAEA. “The team observed a commitment from the plant management to assure that all the required pre-requisites are in place to enable this transition to take place safely and in accordance with national and IAEA standards.”

Recommendations for Improvement

While acknowledging Bangladesh’s progress, the Pre-OSART team provided recommendations to further enhance safety:

Strengthen fire prevention and response arrangements , ensuring effective mitigation of fire risks.

Improve supervision, standards, and conduct of plant operations to maintain consistency and reliability.

Enhance preservation of equipment during commissioning to prevent damage and ensure long-term operational readiness.

These recommendations are intended to support Rooppur’s goal of achieving compliance with IAEA safety standards and building a strong nuclear safety culture.

Bangladesh’s Commitment to Safety

Md. Kabir Hossain, Project Director of the Rooppur NPP, welcomed the review, stating that participation in the Pre-OSART mission reflects Bangladesh’s dedication to transparency and safety.

“Bangladesh is committed to achieving and sustaining high standards of the operational safety and reliability of its first NPP. This engagement with the Pre-OSART mission demonstrates the country's dedication to building a safe and reliable nuclear facility and fostering a strong nuclear safety culture,” Hossain said.

He emphasized that peer reviews like this are a vital tool for self-assessment, allowing Bangladesh to identify weaknesses, address gaps, and strengthen its nuclear programme in line with international best practices.

Next Steps

The mission team has provided a draft report to Rooppur’s management for factual review. After incorporating comments, the IAEA will submit the final report to Bangladesh within three months.

This report will provide a detailed assessment of the plant’s readiness for safe operations and guide further improvements ahead of Unit 1’s commercial start-up.