Frequent Glass Shatterings at Chennai Airport Raise Concerns

A glass panel at Chennai International Airport crashed down on Thursday, alarming passengers but causing no injuries, an airport official confirmed on Friday.

This marks the 89th occurrence of glass shattering incidents at the airport, a recurring problem that poses safety concerns for travelers. The latest incident occurred near a restaurant, prompting passengers to rush out upon hearing the crash.

Airport staff quickly responded by setting up temporary barricades to protect passengers from the broken glass and prevent further disruptions. The repeated incidents highlight a pressing need for improved structural safety measures at the facility.