Frequent Glass Shatterings at Chennai Airport Raise Concerns

A glass panel shattered at Chennai International Airport, marking the 89th incident of its kind. No injuries were reported, though passengers were alarmed. The incident occurred near a restaurant, prompting swift actions from airport staff to ensure safety and prevent access to broken glass.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 29-08-2025 12:20 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 12:20 IST
A glass panel at Chennai International Airport crashed down on Thursday, alarming passengers but causing no injuries, an airport official confirmed on Friday.

This marks the 89th occurrence of glass shattering incidents at the airport, a recurring problem that poses safety concerns for travelers. The latest incident occurred near a restaurant, prompting passengers to rush out upon hearing the crash.

Airport staff quickly responded by setting up temporary barricades to protect passengers from the broken glass and prevent further disruptions. The repeated incidents highlight a pressing need for improved structural safety measures at the facility.

