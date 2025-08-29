Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Wall Collapse Claims Life in Mumbai

A 45-year-old woman named Mangala Gaonkar lost her life when a retaining wall collapsed on a residential structure in Mumbai's Kurla area. Despite emergency services' rapid response, she was declared dead upon arrival at the hospital. The incident took place in the afternoon at Gulabbaba Society in Parerawadi, Saki Naka.

Updated: 29-08-2025 18:31 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 18:31 IST
A tragic incident unfolded in Mumbai's Kurla area when a section of a retaining wall collapsed on an adjoining residential structure, leading to the death of a 45-year-old woman.

Authorities reported the incident occurred on Friday afternoon at Gulabbaba Society in Parerawadi, Saki Naka. The victim, identified as Mangala Gaonkar, was trapped under the debris and sustained severe injuries.

Emergency services, including the fire brigade, police, and civic teams, quickly responded to the scene. Despite their efforts, Gaonkar was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital, underscoring the critical importance of timely infrastructure maintenance and public safety measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

